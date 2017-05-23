Header
The winning teacher will choose one of the packages below. Click first prize vacation images for details.

Entry period to send your note:  4/3/17 - 5/12/17
Entry period for teachers: 4/3/17 - 5/19/17
Draw date: 5/23/17

Amtrak
For a copy of our official rules, go here.

 
The Virginia Lottery is teaming up with Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA in support of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8 – 12, 2017. The goal? To thank as many Virginia teachers as possible during a week which celebrates those who help shape the future of our children. There may not be enough words to truly express gratitude for all they do, but we challenge you to try!

 

Thank A Teacher Events

Beginning April 3, you can “Thank A Teacher” courtesy of the Virginia Lottery and its partners at the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA. You can send electronic thank-you notes right from this site, or you can pick up thank-you notes at the locations listed below. Each note includes a code that the teacher can enter online for a chance to win a fabulous Virginia-themed vacation. The lucky winner will have a choice between a beach, mountain or wine-lovers experience. So send an electronic note, or visit a Lottery retailer, event or customer service center to pick up hard-copy notes. Either way, be sure to take the opportunity to thank your favorite Virginia public school teacher!

Lottery Customer Service Centers

Lottery HQ 600 E. Main Street Richmond, VA 23219

Prize Zone West 1620 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228

Shenandoah Valley 1790-26 E. Market Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Hampton Roads 2306-2308 W. Mercury Blvd. Hampton, VA 23666

Central Virginia Longwood Village Shopping Cntr. 1506 S. Main Street Farmville, VA 23901
 
Roanoke Valley 1287 Towne Square Blvd. Roanoke, VA 24012

Southwest Virginia 408 E. Main Street Abingdon, VA 24210

Northern Virginia 14550 Potomac Mills Rd. Woodbridge, VA 22192

